Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, May 24, 2019
"Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson" - It's a wild night out on the planet of Kitson for the agents. While Fitz and Enoch try their luck at the casino, nearby, Daisy and Simmons find themselves in a much ... groovier situation on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing FRIDAY, MAY 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.
Guest starring is Joel Stoffer, Briana Venskus, Maximilian Osinski, Clark Middleton and Christopher James Baker.
"Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson" was written by Brent Fletcher & Craig Titley, and directed by Jesse Bochco.
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with a 5.1 channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, LV parental guideline.
