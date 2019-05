Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, May 24, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson" - It's a wild night out on the planet of Kitson for the agents. While Fitz and Enoch try their luck at the casino, nearby, Daisy and Simmons find themselves in a much ... groovier situation on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing FRIDAY, MAY 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand."Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.Guest starring is Joel Stoffer, Briana Venskus, Maximilian Osinski, Clark Middleton and Christopher James Baker."Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson" was written by Brent Fletcher & Craig Titley, and directed by Jesse Bochco."Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with a 5.1 channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, LV parental guideline.