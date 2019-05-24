Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, June 14, 2019
"The Other Thing" - Sarge has May; Altarah has Daisy, Enoch and Simmons; and now, there are two planets that need saving, on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing FRIDAY, JUNE 14 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward. Guest starring is Briana Venskus, Maximilian Osinski, Joel Stoffer, Barry Shabaka Henley, Brooke Williams, Sherri Saum, Shainu Bala and Christopher James Baker. "The Other Thing" was written by George Kitson and directed by Lou Diamond Phillips. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with a 5.1 channel surround sound. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode closer to the airdate.
