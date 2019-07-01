Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, July 19, 2019

"Leap" - The party's over, and now the team must trust each other in order to face impending doom and an enemy that's closer than they think, on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing FRIDAY, JULY 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward.

Guest starring is Karolina Wydra, Maximilian Osinski and Briana Venskus.

"Leap" was written by Drew Z. Greenberg and directed by Garry A. Brown.

Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television


