Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Friday, July 19, 2019

"Leap" - The party's over, and now the team must trust each other in order to face impending doom and an enemy that's closer than they think, on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing FRIDAY, JULY 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward.

Guest starring is Karolina Wydra, Maximilian Osinski and Briana Venskus.

"Leap" was written by Drew Z. Greenberg and directed by Garry A. Brown.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop