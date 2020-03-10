Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MANIFEST on NBC - Monday, March 23, 2020
03/23/2020 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : As Zeke's condition worsens and the clock ticks towards his Death Date, he must confront his past while Saanvi tries to secure him a future. A pair of connected callings lead Ben and TJ to a surprising loved one, and Michaela faces a moral dilemma when her own calling instructs her to let a criminal go free.
Last year's breakout new series "Manifest" returns with captivating drama, heart-pounding mysteries and the answers to last season's biggest questions.
After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. Now, faced with the impossible, the passengers' dreams of a SECOND CHANCE at life evaporate as they encounter the imminent danger surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. With the stakes higher than ever, the passengers of Flight 828 will embark on an unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny.
"Manifest" stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.
Jeff Rake, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein are executive producers.
"Manifest" is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.
