Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LOVE IN THE TIME OF CORONA on FREEFORM - Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. EDT

The episode airs from 8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT.

August 22 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT) - Episode #1001 - "The Course of Love"Married couple James and Sade adjust to being together 24/7 in quarantine now that James' business travel has come to a halt. Nanda spends time, virtually, with her husband, who is in a nursing home. Roommates Oscar and Elle decide to break out of their codependence and try online dating. Meanwhile, Sophie returns home from her freshman year of college to spend quarantine with her parents, who unbeknownst to her have decided to separate.

This four-part romantic comedy series is a funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection during this time of social distancing.

The series will follow several interwoven stories with an ensemble of characters who are sheltering in their homes, some of whom are wondering if a hookup with a roommate can ever be casual, while another is kicking herself for deciding to isolate with an ex. It is a show that takes a fresh look at love that knows no bounds.

The series will be filmed using remote technologies while utilizing talents' real living spaces as the backdrop to the stories.