Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KATY KEENE on THE CW - Thursday, March 12, 2020

ROYAL TREATMENT - With Katy (Lucy Hale) trying to move on from KO (Zane Holtz), she once again throws herself into her work, which turns out to be a sticky situation with her clients. Pepper (Julia Chan) is confronted about what she is up to but is surprised about THE PROPOSAL she receives instead. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) learns he might be losing his coveted performance spot at Molly's Crisis to the winner of a drag queen pageant, so Jorge decides to enter Ginger and is surprised by his mother's reaction. Meanwhile, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is nervous about her mother coming to town to hear her EP release and of course meeting Alexander (Lucien Laviscount). Camille Hyde and Katherine LaNasa also star. Charles Randolph Wright directed the episode written by Davia Carter (#106). Original airdate 3/12/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters - fashion legend-to-be KATY KEENE (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and "It Girl" Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) - as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City...together.

Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father's corporate empire. But Alexander's dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media's powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Camille Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy's roommate Jorge works at his family's bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol's Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money - or if she really has any at all.

Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy's Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Zane Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city - they'll find long-lasting friendship.





