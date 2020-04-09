Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER on ABC - Thursday, April 16, 2020
"Let's Hurt Him" - Annalise is forced to fight for her life while Gabriel approaches Michaela, Connor and Oliver with a theory about Sam's murder. Frank and Bonnie have a heart-to-heart on an all-new episode of "How to Get Away with Murder," THURSDAY, APRIL 16 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award® winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.
Guest starring is William R. Moses as Agent Lanford, Ray Campbell as Solomon Vick, Cas Anvar as Robert Hsieh, Kathleen York as Judge Vitkay, Lauren Bowles as Assistant United States Attorney Montes, Robin Karfo as DOJ Attorney Reyes, Deborah Levin as Agent Pollock and Gerardo Celasco as Xavier Castillo.
"Let's Hurt Him" was written by Daniel Robinson and Matthew Cruz, and directed by Janice Cooke.
Produced by ABC Studios, Shondaland's "How to Get Away with Murder" is created and executive produced by Pete Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
