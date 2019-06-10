Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, June 27, 2019

"The Thunderdome of Mini Golf" - It's mini-golf like you've never seen it before. Every week, the first-of-its-kind mini-golf competition series with Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry features 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head, sudden-death matchups. Winners will move on to round two and from there, only three will make it to the final hole-the daunting Mt. Holey Moley. At the end of every episode, one winner will be crowned and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket. In this episode, famous pro-mini-golfer Robin Ventura tackles the course and course marshal Joe makes his first appearance when a spill on the "Arc de Trigolf" leaves one player temporarily unable to see his putt through to the finish line. "Holey Moley" airs THURSDAY, JUNE 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Contestants featured in this episode include the following:Robin Ventura - Washington, DCEvan Michael - Adams, MADavid Hodgen - Ashland, ORAlwin Pancho Scott - Philadelphia, PAJalleh Doty - Los Angeles, CASimone Dyer - San Juan Capistrano, CAJimmy Ruiz - Los Angeles, CAScott Barr - Redondo Beach, CAEvan Rundgren - Ocean City, NJAlejandra Schneider - Las Vegas, NVMorgan Reimler - Columbia, MOSierra Marshall - East Stroudsburg, PA

"Holey Moley" is created by Eureka Productions and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Production begins this month in California. Airdate will be announced at a later date. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.





"Holey Moley" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode has a TV-PG, L parental guideline.