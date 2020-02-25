Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, March 13, 2020
"He pūhe'e miki" - While Five-0 investigates a scheme to rob tourists, Tani helps Girard Hirsh (Willie Garson) prove the innocence of his elderly uncle when he's suspected of murder. Also, Tani and Junior work on the nuances of being in a new relationship, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, March 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
("He pūhe'e miki" is Hawaiian for "A Gripping Cuttlefish")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination. Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.
The state's brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.
