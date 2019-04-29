Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, May 16, 2019
"Jump into the Fog" - As fog begins to cover Seattle, the doctors of Grey Sloan navigate through personal complications. Meredith and Alex attempt to save Gus, while Levi talks some sense into a struggling Nico, on the season finale of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, MAY 16 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.
Guest starring is Debbie Allen as Catherine Fox, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln, Alex Landi as Nico Kim, Sophia Ali as Dahlia Qadri, Arielle Hader as Toby Donnelly and Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca.
"Jump into the Fog" was written by Krista Vernoff and directed by Debbie Allen.
"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon ("Saving Private Ryan"), Krista Vernoff ("Shameless"), Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Studios.
"Grey's Anatomy" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
