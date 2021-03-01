Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, March 18, 2021

As traumas and pressure mount, Grey Sloan doctors try to find a path forward, and Richard questions his faith. Meanwhile, Maggie gives Winston hospital privileges and they work together to treat an uneasy patient. Jo, Link and Jackson play an unconventional drinking game. (TV-14, D)

Guest starring is Jason George as Ben Warren, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca and Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop.

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 17th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.