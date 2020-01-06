Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, January 23, 2020
"Help Me Through the Night" - Following the car crash at Joe's Bar and subsequent rescue efforts led by the STATION 19 firefighters, Grey Sloan doctors work through the night to save the lives of their colleagues. Meanwhile, Amelia worries about sharing her pregnancy revelation with Link. Owen and Teddy take a big step, and Bailey deals with grief over her recent loss when "Grey's Anatomy" returns THURSDAY, JAN. 23 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.
"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.
Guest starring is Jason George as Ben Warren, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes, Alex Blue Davis as Casey Parker, Alex Landi as Nico Kim and Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm.
"Help Me Through the Night" was written by Lynne E. Litt and directed by Allison Liddi-Brown.
"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
