Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, February 20, 2020

"A Diagnosis" - DeLuca is irritated after Meredith takes over his patient Suzanne whose symptoms continue to stump the doctors at Grey Sloan. Elsewhere in the hospital, Jackson, Owen and Jo work on a couple injured in a bear attack; and Levi is hurt when Nico doesn't want him to meet his parents, on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, FEB. 20 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.



"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.



Guest starring is Alex Landi as Nico Kim, Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Sarah Rafferty as Suzanne, Shoshannah Stern as Lauren Riley, Lindy Booth as Hadley, Heather McComb as Rachel and Rich Ceraulo Ko as Brian.



"A Diagnosis" was written by Julie Wong and directed by Greg Evans.



"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.



A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.





