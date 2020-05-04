Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK on FOX - Tuesday, May 12, 2020
On an all-new special two-hour episode, Gordon Ramsay and his team take on their biggest makeover challenge to date, revitalizing three local businesses in Ellicott City. Hit by massive floods in 2016 and 2018, Ellicott City struggled to rebuild local businesses after the devastating damage that the disasters caused. Ramsay has called in some expert help, including esteemed interior designer Nate Berkus, former Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame baseball player Cal Ripken Jr., former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith and the Maryland National Guard to offer helping hands to the community in the all-new "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Save Our Town" special two-hour episode of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK airing Tuesday, May 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HRS-310/311) (TV-14 L)
2019 Critics' Choice nominee GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK follows Gordon Ramsay as he drives across the country to help struggling restaurants in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center, Hell On Wheels. In today's social media-driven world, everyone is an amateur food critic, and restaurants often find themselves one bad review away from shutting their doors. From California's coastline to the heart of New Jersey and everywhere in between, Gordon is joined by celebrities and local experts, as he tries to bring each of these failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster - all in just 24 hours.
This season he will get help from "The Sopranos" actors Joey Gannascoli and Vincent Pastore, as well as former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. First, he sends in a team to record secret surveillance. Then, he goes undercover to experience the problems firsthand. Finally, he brings in his team of designers, decorators, chefs and more to transform these restaurants with spectacular renovations, fresh new menus and hope for the future. It all builds to the end of the 24 hours, when grand re-openings of these restaurants are held for the public.
GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK is produced by Studio Ramsay. Gordon Ramsay, Tim Warren, Kenny Rosen, Elvia Van Es Oliva and Layla Smith serve as executive producers on the series.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Monday, May 11, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, May 11, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, May 10, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DUNCANVILLE on FOX - Sunday, May 10, 2020
2019 Critics' Choice nominee GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK follows Gordon Ramsay as he drives across the country to help struggling restaurants in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center, Hell On Wheels. In today's social media-driven world, everyone is an amateur food critic, and restaurants often find themselves one bad review away from shutting their doors. From California's coastline to the heart of New Jersey and everywhere in between, Gordon is joined by celebrities and local experts, as he tries to bring each of these failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster - all in just 24 hours.
This season he will get help from "The Sopranos" actors Joey Gannascoli and Vincent Pastore, as well as former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. First, he sends in a team to record secret surveillance. Then, he goes undercover to experience the problems firsthand. Finally, he brings in his team of designers, decorators, chefs and more to transform these restaurants with spectacular renovations, fresh new menus and hope for the future. It all builds to the end of the 24 hours, when grand re-openings of these restaurants are held for the public.
GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK is produced by Studio Ramsay. Gordon Ramsay, Tim Warren, Kenny Rosen, Elvia Van Es Oliva and Layla Smith serve as executive producers on the series.