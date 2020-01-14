Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, January 24, 2020

"The Magic Motor Inn" - In a selfish move to avoid Jessica's wrath once SAT scores arrive, Eddie convinces Evan that coaching from former classmate and spelling bee champ Simryn is exactly what he needs to finally win the state spelling bee. However, when it backfires and Evan begins to spiral, Eddie gets some much-needed wisdom from Simryn's dad. On the other side of town, Jessica and Louis convince Emery to get a job only to be shocked by what he chooses, on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, JAN. 24 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.

Guest starring is Preity Zinta as Mina, Vir Das as DC and Megan Suri as Simryn.

"The Magic Motor Inn" was written by Rachna Fruchbom and directed by Kristin Rapinchuk.





