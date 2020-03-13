Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, March 24, 2020
"Reveille" - After taking down a terrorist, the FBI and their Fugitive Task Force partners turn their attention to the terrorist's wife who escaped with one million dollars and is determined to follow through with her husband's deadly plan.
Also, LaCroix's daughter, Tali, is TAKEN AWAY by ICE, but as Jess tracks her down, he realizes her detainment may be more than just random coincidence, on the second part of a special two-part cross over, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.
Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 3/16-3/20
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS on CBS - Saturday, April 4, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS: LOS ANGELES on CBS - Saturday, April 4, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS on CBS - Saturday, March 28, 2020
Also, LaCroix's daughter, Tali, is TAKEN AWAY by ICE, but as Jess tracks her down, he realizes her detainment may be more than just random coincidence, on the second part of a special two-part cross over, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.
Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.