Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, February 18, 2020
"Prophet" - A cult leader and his most trusted followers go on the run after he orders the murder of his own family. As Jess and the team race to find them, they uncover the self-proclaimed prophet's conman past, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.
Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOD FRIENDED ME on CBS - Sunday, February 23, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, February 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, February 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE NEIGHBORHOOD on CBS - Monday, February 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOOD GIRLS on NBC - Sunday, February 23, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST on NBC - Sunday, February 23, 2020
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.
Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.