Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, October 17, 2019

"Rose390" - Kristen, Ben and David are hired to evaluate Eric (Luke Judy), a seemingly psychopathic 9-year-old boy. Eric takes a liking to David, which leaves them hopeful they can curb his violent behavior.Also, Kristen is most affected by this investigation as she worries about her young daughters who lied about a horror game their grandmother, Sheryl, bought behind her back, on EVIL, Thursday, Oct. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion.The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.