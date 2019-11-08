Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, November 21, 2019
"2 Fathers" - When David recognizes one of the sigils in the Poveglia Codex from his father Leon's (Vondie Curtis-Hall) artwork, he and Kristen journey to a remote art commune to investigate its meaning and how it's related to David's family, on EVIL, Thursday, Nov. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion.
The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.
Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BULL on CBS - Monday, November 18, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, November 29, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, November 28, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MOM on CBS - Thursday, November 28, 2019
EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion.
The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.
Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.