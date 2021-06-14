Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCY CALL on ABC - Friday, June 25, 2021

Hear the spine-tingling phone calls received by 911 call takers in New Orleans, Louisiana; Wasilla, Alaska; Ogden, Utah; and Austin, Texas. They include a horrified father panicking as his son threatens to kill someone; two campers and their dogs awakened by the screams and shouts of a possible bear mauling; passersby reporting a stolen vehicle with a 2-year-old toddler in the backseat; and a young woman who is assaulted and is unsure of her location.Emergency call takers from Austin, Texas; Ogden, Utah; New Orleans, Louisiana; Wasilla, Alaska; and Waukesha, Wisconsin, receive calls that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Hosted and executive produced by Luke Wilson, "Emergency Call" is a daring, new hour-long series that documents the first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America's heroic 911 call takers.The series follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.