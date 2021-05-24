Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCY CALL on ABC - Friday, June 11, 2021

Emergency call takers from Austin, Texas; Ogden, Utah; New Orleans, Louisiana; Wasilla, Alaska; and Waukesha, Wisconsin.

May. 24, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCY CALL on ABC - Friday, June 11, 2021 Relive intense 911 calls detailing a private plane crash in Wasilla, Alaska; a car STUCK on the train tracks in Ogden, Utah; a child who is choking on a key in Waukesha, Wisconsin; and a group of girls who barricade themselves inside the bathroom while burglars ransack their New Orleans rental home. (TV-14, L)

Emergency call takers from Austin, Texas; Ogden, Utah; New Orleans, Louisiana; Wasilla, Alaska; and Waukesha, Wisconsin, receive calls that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Hosted and executive produced by Luke Wilson, "Emergency Call" is a daring, new hour-long series that documents the first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America's heroic 911 call takers.

The series follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.

