Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DATELINE on NBC - Friday, May 3, 2019
Dateline NBC's all-new two-hour special reveals an inside look at a Hollywood-like bank heist. The special airs Friday, May 3rd at a Special Time - 9 p.m. ET/PT, 8 p.m. CT.
A Connecticut bank executive is targeted by a crew of criminals who invade his home, take him and his mother hostage and order him to rob his own bank. If he doesn't commit the crime, they threaten to blow him up with a bomb strapped to his waist. Investigators think it looks like an INSIDE JOB but after a string of similar crimes in Tennessee, they learn the victims were picked based on social media posts. Dennis Murphy reports.
The broadcast marks the first of three consecutive all-new two-hour Dateline Fridays.
Dateline NBC is the longest-running series in NBC primetime history and is now in its 27th season. Anchored by Lester Holt and featuring correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy, Dateline is the #1 most-watched Friday newsmagazine for two straight seasons and reaches millions of people every week through its broadcast and social media platforms. This year, the series will be inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. David Corvo is the senior executive producer, and Liz Cole is the executive producer. Follow Dateline on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
