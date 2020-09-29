Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC - Monday, October 5, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m.
"Top 13" - After a memorable "Disney Night," 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete for the fourth week live for the 2020 season, MONDAY, OCT. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The show will start with a comedic PSA cold open, followed by Skai Jackson giving a powerful tribute to her friend and fellow actor Cameron Boyce, as well as AJ McLean walking down memory lane on his Backstreet Boys journey since the beginning.
Live votes (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EDT/CDT time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window). With each subsequent episode, the live vote combined with the judges' scores will be revealed during the broadcast. At the end of the evening, judges will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity's journey comes to an end.
Vying for America's vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including "Rise" by Katy Perry, "Smooth" by Santana featuring Rob Thomas, "Adore You" by Harry Styles and "Crocodile Rock" by Elton John.
The couples (with their dance choices and songs) are as follows:
Head coach Monica Aldama ("CHEER") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Samba to "Party in the USA" by Miley Cyrus
Kaitlyn Bristowe ("The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette") and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Viennese Waltz to "Beautiful Crazy" by Luke Combs
Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd dancing the Rumba to "Let's Stay Together" by Al Green
TV and film actress Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe dancing the Paso Doble to "Rise" by Katy Perry
Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Foxtrot to "Ordinary People" by John Legend
Actress Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time") and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Salsa to "Que Viva La Vida" by Wisin
Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Cha Cha to "Larger Than Life" by Backstreet Boys
Emmy® Award-winning host of "The Real" and sideline correspondent on "Holey Moley," Jeannie Mai, and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Tango to "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes
TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Cha Cha to "Smooth" by Santana featuring Rob Thomas
GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Paso Doble to "All I Do is Win" by DJ Khalid
TV host Nev Schulman ("Catfish") and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Rumba to "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion
Actress Chrishell Stause ("Selling Sunset") and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Foxtrot to "Adore You" by Harry Styles
Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Jive to "Crocodile Rock" by Elton John
"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are joined by Emmy Award winner and six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough at the judges desk. Meanwhile, unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, Len Goodman will still be a part of the show in a different capacity and sharing his ballroom expertise from the UK.
ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.
The show will start with a comedic PSA cold open, followed by Skai Jackson giving a powerful tribute to her friend and fellow actor Cameron Boyce, as well as AJ McLean walking down memory lane on his Backstreet Boys journey since the beginning.
Live votes (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EDT/CDT time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window). With each subsequent episode, the live vote combined with the judges' scores will be revealed during the broadcast. At the end of the evening, judges will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity's journey comes to an end.
Vying for America's vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including "Rise" by Katy Perry, "Smooth" by Santana featuring Rob Thomas, "Adore You" by Harry Styles and "Crocodile Rock" by Elton John.
The couples (with their dance choices and songs) are as follows:
Head coach Monica Aldama ("CHEER") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Samba to "Party in the USA" by Miley Cyrus
Kaitlyn Bristowe ("The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette") and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Viennese Waltz to "Beautiful Crazy" by Luke Combs
Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd dancing the Rumba to "Let's Stay Together" by Al Green
TV and film actress Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe dancing the Paso Doble to "Rise" by Katy Perry
Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Foxtrot to "Ordinary People" by John Legend
Actress Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time") and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Salsa to "Que Viva La Vida" by Wisin
Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Cha Cha to "Larger Than Life" by Backstreet Boys
Emmy® Award-winning host of "The Real" and sideline correspondent on "Holey Moley," Jeannie Mai, and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Tango to "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes
TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Cha Cha to "Smooth" by Santana featuring Rob Thomas
GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Paso Doble to "All I Do is Win" by DJ Khalid
TV host Nev Schulman ("Catfish") and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Rumba to "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion
Actress Chrishell Stause ("Selling Sunset") and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Foxtrot to "Adore You" by Harry Styles
Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Jive to "Crocodile Rock" by Elton John
"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are joined by Emmy Award winner and six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough at the judges desk. Meanwhile, unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, Len Goodman will still be a part of the show in a different capacity and sharing his ballroom expertise from the UK.
ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Saturday, October 10, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, October 7, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of NEXT on FOX - Tuesday, October 6, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS on FOX - Tuesday, October 6, 2020