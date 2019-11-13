Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC - Monday, November 18, 2019
"Semi-Finals" - Five celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete on the 10th week of the 2019 season of "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, NOV. 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
For this week, there will be two rounds of competitive dance performances and the stakes are high to get into the finals. In the first round, celebrities will repeat a style of dance they struggled with earlier in the season with a new song. The judges will mentor each of the couples. The second round will be the last time the couples will perform to a style of dance they haven't performed before.
Vying for America's vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger," The Temptations' "Get Ready," Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind," Hozier's "Take Me To Church," Vanessa Williams' "Save the Best for Last," Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," among others.
This week, the live vote (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will be combined with the judges' scores and tabulated in real time, with the bottom two revealed during the broadcast. The live votes will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EST/CST time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window). At the end of the night, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity's journey comes to an end.
The couples (with their dance styles) are the following:
Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko (Paso and Viennese Waltz)
Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber (Viennese Waltz and Charleston)
"The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (Rumba and Contemporary)
Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson (Tango and Contemporary)
TV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater (Cha Cha and Foxtrot)
For the first time ever, "Dancing with the Stars" now has an official podcast! Every week with host Kym Johnson Herjavec, "Dancing with the Stars" fans can listen in and get a behind-the-ballroom perspective for all the latest backstage action, reactions and exclusive interviews with their favorite couples and cast members. These special access episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays on Apple, Spotify, Acast and other podcast platforms. The "Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" is produced by BBC Studios. David King is the producer, and Fabrizia Mauro and Lisa Ledterman are the managing producers.
Hosted by two-time Emmy® Award-winning hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, "Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including head judge, Len Goodman, and dancers/choreographers Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.
"Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares is executive producer.
