Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC - Monday, November 11, 2019
"Boy Band & Girl Group Night" - Six celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete on the ninth week of the 2019 season of "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, NOV. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Choreographed by Brooke Wendle and Rodrigo Basurto, the show will open with a medley of songs from some of the most popular boy bands and girl groups in history. For this week, there will be two rounds of competitive dance performances. In the first round, couples will dance to music from girl groups like TLC, Spice Girls, En Vogue and The Pointer Sisters, among others; the second round will be music from boy bands like Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men and *NSYNC. For the first time ever and joining Len, Bruno and Carrie Ann, two guest judges in the ballroom will be Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) of the Spice Girls and Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and "Dancing" alum. Emma will judge the girl group dances, while Joey will judge the BOY BAND dances.
Vying for America's vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including The Supremes' "You Can't Hurry Love," Spice Girls' "Wannabe," En Vogue's "Free Your Mind," The Pointer Sisters' "I'm So Excited," Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way," New Kids on the Block's "Step by Step," and Jonas Brothers' "Only Human," among others.
This week, the live vote (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will be combined with the judges' scores and tabulated in real time, with the bottom two revealed during the broadcast. The live votes will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EST/CST time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window). At the end of the night, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity's journey comes to an end.
The couples (with their dance styles) are the following:
Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko (Quickstep and Rumba)
Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber (Samba and Jazz)
"The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (Quickstep and Tango)
Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson (Paso and Viennese Waltz)
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold (Argentine Tango and Samba)
TV and film actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater (Jive and Jazz)
For the first time ever, "Dancing with the Stars" now has an official podcast! Every week with host Kym Johnson Herjavec, "Dancing with the Stars" fans can listen in and get a behind-the-ballroom perspective for all the latest backstage action, reactions and exclusive interviews with their favorite couples and cast members. These special access episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays on Apple, Spotify, Acast and other podcast platforms. The "Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" is produced by BBC Studios. David King is the producer, and Fabrizia Mauro and Lisa Ledterman are the managing producers.
Hosted by two-time Emmy® Award-winning hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, "Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including head judge, Len Goodman, and dancers/choreographers Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.
"Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares is executive producer.
