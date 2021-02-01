Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Thursday, February 18, 2021
Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White.
"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune" with the primetime debut of America's Game® on America's network, ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, this week "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants Robert Herjavec (playing for Seattle Union Gospel Mission), Chris Harrison (playing for Feeding America) and Alfonso Ribeiro (playing for No Kid Hungry) as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.
