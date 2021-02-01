Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Thursday, February 18, 2021

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

Feb. 1, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Thursday, February 18, 2021Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Thursday, February 18, 2021"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune" with the primetime debut of America's Game® on America's network, ABC.

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, this week "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants Robert Herjavec (playing for Seattle Union Gospel Mission), Chris Harrison (playing for Feeding America) and Alfonso Ribeiro (playing for No Kid Hungry) as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.

Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco


Related Articles View More TV Stories
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXEDISH on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXEDISH on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC


From This Author TV Scoop