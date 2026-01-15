Video: TED Returns in Season 2 Trailer of Seth MacFarlane Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Our favorite foul-mouthed teddy bear returns in the first trailer for Season 2 of Seth MacFarlane's hit comedy series, Ted. All episodes of the new season will arrive on March 5, 2026, on Peacock.

The hit comedic prequel series to the Ted films picks up in 1994, and Ted the bear’s (MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts, with his best friend, 17-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Following its January 11, 2024 launch, season one of Ted broke records as Peacock’s most-watched original title and was the #1 Original Streaming Comedy in the U.S. for more than two consecutive months (per Nielsen). The series was also a global hit, becoming the biggest U.S. comedy launch on Sky in the UK in 15 years.

In addition to voicing the title character, MacFarlane serves as executive producer, writer, director and co-showrunner on the series, with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh also executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners.

In addition to the live-action prequel series, Peacock is expanding the Ted universe with the upcoming Ted: The Animated Series (WT), which will pick up where the Ted films left off and will feature Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Barth, Kyle Mooney, and Liz Richman voicing the roles. Both series are produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door, and MRC, the latter of which also produced the original Ted films.

Photo Credit: Peacock