Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers To Compose New Score for HARRY POTTER Series

Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers will compose a new score for the HBO Original Harry Potter series, debuting in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max. As a group, they will be the fifth group of songwriters to score the Harry Potter stories onscreen, following John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper, and Alexandre Desplat, who composed the films.

"The musical legacy of Harry Potter is a touch point for composers everywhere and we are humbled to join such a remarkable team on a project of this magnitude," said Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve, and Anže Rozman in a statement. "The responsibility is something that myself, Kara Talve and Anže Rozman do not take lightly. Magic is all around us, often just beyond reach, but as in the world of Harry Potter, you simply must look for it. With this score we hope to bring audiences that little bit closer to it whilst honoring what has come before.”

Harry Potter, a new adaptation of the seven-volume book series, is currently in production. The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

The Harry Potter series will be led by Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry Potter, Matilda alum Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Other Harry Potter cast members include Tony Award and Olivier winner John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Tony Award-winner Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, BAFTA nominee Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and BIFA nominee Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid as series regulars. Recurring cast includes Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and five-time BAFTA winner Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. Bertie Carvel, Tony and Olivier Award-winning performer of the stage and screen, has been tapped to play the role of Cornelius Fudge.

Other casting includes Warwick Davis returning as Professor Filius Flitwick, Tony Award winner Bríd Brennan (Dancing at Lughnasa) as Madam Poppy Pomfrey. Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Leigh Gill as Griphook. Take a look at the full line-up of theater actors in the series.

About Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer has scored more than 500 projects across all media, and has been honored with two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, four Grammys, an American Music Award, seven Emmy nominations and a Tony nomination.

His work highlights include “Dune” Parts One and Two, “Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die,” “Interstellar,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy, "Inception,” “The Last Samurai,” “Gladiator” and “Thelma & Louise.”

About Bleeding Fingers

Bleeding Fingers Music is an Emmy Award-winning and Grammy- and BAFTA-nominated collective of exceptional, sonically diverse composers who create superlative original film, television and multimedia scores, co- founded by Hans Zimmer, Russell Emanuel and Steven Kofsky.

Hans Zimmer Photo Credit: Lee Kirby