AMADEUS Extends at Pasadena Playhouse Through Mid-March

Pasadena Playhouse has extended its upcoming production of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus even before performances begin! After recently adding four additional performances to the schedule, Pasadena Playhouse now unveiled this fifth and final week of performances.
Amadeus will now run through Sunday, March 15. Performances begin Wednesday, February 11, and the Press Opening is Sunday, February 15, 2026. Amadeus is directed by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) and stars Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays as Salieri, Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter in the Tony & Olivier award-winning production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End and on Broadway) as Mozart, and Tony Award-nominee Lauren Worsham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Constanze.
Joining them are Kenajuan Bentley (Currently recurring as Tim on AppleTV’s Shrinking) as Van Swieten, Jared Andrew Bybee (Inherit the Wind, A Little Night Music at Pasadena Playhouse) as Valet/Major-Domo , Jennifer Chang (Darko Tresnjak’s production of The Dispute, Director of A Doll’s House, Part 2 at Pasadena Playhouse) as Venticelli, Matthew Patrick Davis (Broadway’s Side Show) as Joseph ll, Michelle Allie Drever(Opera Festival of Chicago) as Katherina/Soprano, Alaysha Fox (LA Opera, The Three Women of Jerusalem) as Teresa Salieri/Soprano, Matthew Henerson (Ahmanson, Romeo and Juliet) as Count Johann Kilian Von Strack, John Lavelle (Drama Desk Award for his performance in The Royale) as Orsini-Rosenberg, Brent Schindele (The Sound of Music National Tour) as Cook/Kappelmeister/Harpsichordist, and Hilary Ward(Primary Trust at Theater Works Hartford and Barrington Stage Company) as Venticelli.
The creative team for Amadeus includes scenic design by Alexander Dodge (Broadway’s A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), costume design by Linda Cho (Tony Award Winner for The Great Gatsby and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Hair/Wig/Makeup Design by Will Vicari (Broadway’s Ragtime and Real Women Have Curves: The Musical), lighting design by Pablo Santiago (Kinetic Lighting Award; Henry Award; Richard Sherwood Award among many others), sound design by Jane Shaw (Drama Desk Award; Connecticut Critics Circle Award; Henry Award among many others), projection design by Aaron Rhyne (Drama Desk Award for Anastasia and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), and intimacy consulting by Sasha Nicolle Smith (Topdog/Underdog, Eureka Day at Pasadena Playhouse). The Production Stage Manager is David S. Franklin (Eureka Day at Pasadena Playhouse), and the Assistant Stage Manager is Alyssa Escalante (Topdog/Underdog at Pasadena Playhouse). Casting by Ryan Bernard Tymensky, CSA.
In Amadeus, the stage is set for a riveting rivalry between two composers: Antonio Salieri, the court’s celebrated musician, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the vulgar prodigy whose brilliance threatens everything Salieri holds dear. Lavishly laced with biting wit, this Tony and Oscar-winning masterpiece dives deep into ambition, envy, and the price of greatness. Embrace the intrigue of Amadeus, where the music is divine and the drama is unforgettable.
