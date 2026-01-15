Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY

On Wednesday night, FX celebrated the highly-anticipated series premiere of The Beauty with a star-studded red carpet and screening at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMa) in New York. Take a look at photos from the event below, featuring many Broadway stars.

Cast on site included Evan Peters (“Cooper Madsen” / Executive Producer), Anthony Ramos (“The Assassin” / Executive Producer), Jeremy Pope (“Jeremy” / Executive Producer), Ashton Kutcher (“The Corporation”), Rebecca Hall (“Jordan Bennett”), Bella Hadid (“Ruby“), Isabella Rossellini (“Franny Forst“), Ben Platt (“Manny“), Jessica Alexander (Cast), Ari Graynor (Cast), Lux Pascal (Cast), Amelia Gray Hamlin (Cast), Jon Jon Briones (Cast), Jaquel Spivey (Cast), Rob Yang (Cast), amongst others.

Other notable guests in attendance include Darren Criss, Christian Siriano, Evan Ross Katz, Law Roach, Whitney Leavitt, Cassandra Grey, Francesca Scorsese, Alicia Crowder, and more

The series follows FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall), who discover a new injection that makes people physically perfect, but with devastating consequences. As they dive further into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that leads to gruesome side effects, along with its billionaire investor, "The Corporation, played by Ashton Kutcher, and his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin” (Anthony Ramos).

As the epidemic spreads, “Jeremy” (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity. The star-studded cast includes Meghan Trainor, Peter Gallagher, Billy Eichner, Bella Hadid, Isabella Rossellini, Ben Platt, Jessica Alexander, Vincent D’Onofrio, and more.

Created and written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson, FX’s The Beauty is executive produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin and Jeremy Haun. The show premieres January 21, 2026 on FX, Hulu and Disney+ internationally.

Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX