Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY

The series premieres January 21, 2026, on FX, Hulu, and Disney+ internationally.

By: Jan. 15, 2026

On Wednesday night, FX celebrated the highly-anticipated series premiere of The Beauty with a star-studded red carpet and screening at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMa) in New York. Take a look at photos from the event below, featuring many Broadway stars. 

Cast on site included Evan Peters (“Cooper Madsen” / Executive Producer), Anthony Ramos (“The Assassin” / Executive Producer), Jeremy Pope (“Jeremy” / Executive Producer), Ashton Kutcher (“The Corporation”), Rebecca Hall (“Jordan Bennett”), Bella Hadid (“Ruby“), Isabella Rossellini (“Franny Forst“), Ben Platt (“Manny“), Jessica Alexander (Cast), Ari Graynor (Cast), Lux Pascal (Cast), Amelia Gray Hamlin (Cast), Jon Jon Briones (Cast), Jaquel Spivey (Cast), Rob Yang (Cast), amongst others.  

Other notable guests in attendance include Darren Criss, Christian Siriano, Evan Ross Katz, Law Roach, Whitney Leavitt, Cassandra Grey, Francesca Scorsese, Alicia Crowder, and more

The series follows FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall), who discover a new injection that makes people physically perfect, but with devastating consequences. As they dive further into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that leads to gruesome side effects, along with its billionaire investor, "The Corporation, played by Ashton Kutcher, and his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin” (Anthony Ramos).

As the epidemic spreads, “Jeremy” (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity. The star-studded cast includes Meghan Trainor, Peter Gallagher, Billy EichnerBella Hadid, Isabella Rossellini, Ben Platt, Jessica Alexander, Vincent D’Onofrio, and more. 

Created and written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson, FX’s The Beauty is executive produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin and Jeremy Haun. The show premieres January 21, 2026 on FX, Hulu and Disney+ internationally.

Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Evan Peters

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Jeremy Pope

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Anthony Ramos

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Christian Siriano and Law Roach

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Rebecca Hall

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, Rebecca Hall, Evan Peters, and Jeremy Pope

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Ashton Kutcher, Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, Bella Hadid, Rebecca Hall, Evan Peters, and Isabella Rossellini

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Anthony Ramos, Ryan Murphy, Bella Hadid, and Matthew Hodgson

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Isabella Rossellini

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Ashton Kutcher and Isabella Rossellini

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Ashton Kutcher

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Jessica Alexander

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Julie Halston

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Mac Quayle

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Isabella Rossellini

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Chanel Stewart

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Francesca Farago

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Jaquel Spivey

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Anthony Ramos

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Andraya Carter

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Stella Lucia

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Evan Peters

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Coco Baudelle

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Kyra Green

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Jon Briones

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Ben Platt

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Francesca Scorsese

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Lou Eyrich

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Rob Yang

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Ben Platt

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Amelia Gray

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Jeremy Pope

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Lux Pascal

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, Rebecca Hall, Evan Peters and Jeremy Pope

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Ashton Kutcher, Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, Bella Hadid, Rebecca Hall, Evan Peters and JIsabella Rossellini

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Sonia Mena

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Alicia Crowder, Spencer House and Sonia Mena

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Jeremy Pope and Bella Hadid attend the red carpet premiere for FX's "The Beauty" at The Museum of Modern Art on January 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX)

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Alicia Crowder attends the red carpet premiere for FX's "The Beauty" at The Museum of Modern Art on January 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/PictureGroup for FX)

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Spencer House

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Darren Criss

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Jessica Alexander and Rebecca Hall

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Jeremy Pope and Law Roach

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher, Evan Peters, and Anthony Ramos

Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY Image
Michael Uppendahl


Videos