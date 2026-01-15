Photos: Anthony Ramos, Ben Platt, & More at Premiere for FX's THE BEAUTY

The series premieres January 21, 2026, on FX, Hulu, and Disney+ internationally.
On Wednesday night, FX celebrated the highly-anticipated series premiere of The Beauty with a star-studded red carpet and screening at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMa) in New York. Take a look at photos from the event below, featuring many Broadway stars.
Cast on site included Evan Peters (“Cooper Madsen” / Executive Producer), Anthony Ramos (“The Assassin” / Executive Producer), Jeremy Pope (“Jeremy” / Executive Producer), Ashton Kutcher (“The Corporation”), Rebecca Hall (“Jordan Bennett”), Bella Hadid (“Ruby“), Isabella Rossellini (“Franny Forst“), Ben Platt (“Manny“), Jessica Alexander (Cast), Ari Graynor (Cast), Lux Pascal (Cast), Amelia Gray Hamlin (Cast), Jon Jon Briones (Cast), Jaquel Spivey (Cast), Rob Yang (Cast), amongst others.
Other notable guests in attendance include Darren Criss, Christian Siriano, Evan Ross Katz, Law Roach, Whitney Leavitt, Cassandra Grey, Francesca Scorsese, Alicia Crowder, and more
The series follows FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall), who discover a new injection that makes people physically perfect, but with devastating consequences. As they dive further into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that leads to gruesome side effects, along with its billionaire investor, "The Corporation, played by Ashton Kutcher, and his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin” (Anthony Ramos).
As the epidemic spreads, “Jeremy” (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity. The star-studded cast includes Meghan Trainor, Peter Gallagher, Billy Eichner, Bella Hadid, Isabella Rossellini, Ben Platt, Jessica Alexander, Vincent D’Onofrio, and more.
Created and written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson, FX’s The Beauty is executive produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin and Jeremy Haun. The show premieres January 21, 2026 on FX, Hulu and Disney+ internationally.
Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX
Christian Siriano and Law Roach
Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, Rebecca Hall, Evan Peters, and Jeremy Pope
Ashton Kutcher, Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, Bella Hadid, Rebecca Hall, Evan Peters, and Isabella Rossellini
Anthony Ramos, Ryan Murphy, Bella Hadid, and Matthew Hodgson
Ashton Kutcher and Isabella Rossellini
Jessica Alexander
Mac Quayle
Chanel Stewart
Jessica Alexander
Francesca Farago
Andraya Carter
Stella Lucia
Jessica Alexander
Coco Baudelle
Kyra Green
Jon Briones
Francesca Scorsese
Lou Eyrich
Amelia Gray
Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos, Rebecca Hall, Evan Peters and Jeremy Pope
Ashton Kutcher, Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, Bella Hadid, Rebecca Hall, Evan Peters and JIsabella Rossellini
Alicia Crowder, Spencer House and Sonia Mena
NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Jeremy Pope and Bella Hadid attend the red carpet premiere for FX's "The Beauty" at The Museum of Modern Art on January 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FX)
NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Alicia Crowder attends the red carpet premiere for FX's "The Beauty" at The Museum of Modern Art on January 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/PictureGroup for FX)
Spencer House
Jessica Alexander and Rebecca Hall
Jeremy Pope and Law Roach
Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher, Evan Peters, and Anthony Ramos
Michael Uppendahl
Videos