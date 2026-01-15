Disney Greenlights Third PHINEAS AND FERB Movie

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The PHINEAS AND FERB universe is expanding with the greenlight of a new time-warp adventure movie from series co-creators Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh, the duo’s third movie for the franchise. The movie will begin production this year and will be available on Disney+ and Disney Channel.

In the movie, Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s latest time‑travel experiment backfires, erasing the moment Phineas’ mom meets Ferb’s dad — meaning the boys never become brothers and every day is merely adequate. As reality unravels and the future hangs in the balance, PHINEAS AND FERB must restore the timeline before it’s too late.

The original cast returns for the movie, including Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn, David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Fletcher, Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn, Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher, Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro, Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet, Bobby Gaylor as Buford, Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus, Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz, and Marsh as Major Francis Monogram. Povenmire and Marsh return as co-creators and executive producers, with Kate Kondell and Jeff Howard writing, Bob Bowen directing, and Brandi Young producing.

“‘Phineas and Ferb’ is built on imagination, heart and humor, where the unexpected is always part of the fun,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “This movie gives Dan and Swampy the chance to stretch that world even further and play with what happens when everything gets turned on its head.”

Povenmire and Marsh added, “We’ve always wanted to explore a story centered on family and unconditional love, preferably in a way that’s bold and sentimental yet classically funny. We’re grateful to Ayo and her team for giving us the runway to expand Danville and take these characters to a whole new level.”

The news follows the fifth season premiere last summer, in which Povenmire and Marsh reunited after almost a decade. The movie announcement also comes ahead of a big weekend of new PHINEAS AND FERB content on Disney+.

On Friday, Jan. 16, eight all-new shorts, “Agent P Under C,” will debut on the platform, with episodes also rolling out on Disney Channel and Disney Channel Animation YouTube. The digital series follows Perry the Platypus as Agent P on a new undercover mission to stop animal adversaries from rival spy organization A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (the Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Have an Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).

On Saturday, Jan. 17, new episodes of “Phineas and Ferb” will drop on Disney+, featuring guest stars Meghan Trainor, Anna Faris, Cristo Fernández, Megan Rapinoe and Iain Stirling, including a special 22-minute episode, “VENDPOCALYPSE THE MUSICAL,” which will also be available on Disney Channel and Disney Channel Animation YouTube.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, a part of Disney Branded Television, PHINEAS AND FERB has seen 12.8 billion hours watched across linear and streaming since the launch of the franchise. The Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated series premiered officially in 2008 and became the most successful animated series for Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in Disney Television Animation history. The franchise’s first television movie, Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension, ranked as one of TV’s Top 2 movies for 2011. Its second television movie, PHINEAS AND FERB the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, debuted as the No. 3 most-watched movie on streaming for all viewers 2+ and No. 1 for Kids 6-11 in its first week on Disney+ in 2020.