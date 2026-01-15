Video: Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale Are a Monster of a Couple in THE BRIDE! Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Watch out for The Bride! A new trailer has been released for Maggie Gyllenhaal's take on the Bride of Frankenstein, led by Olivier and Golden Globe-winning performer Jessie Buckley as the title character. The film will hit theaters on March 6, 2026.

The Bride! follows a lonely Frankenstein (Academy Award winner Christian Bale) who travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening) for a companion. The two revive a murdered young woman, and The Bride (Buckley) is born. What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined.

Soundtracked to Everybody Scream by Florence & The Machine, the trailer previews a tale of murder, possession, and radical cultural movement that ensues as the strange duo embarks on a wild romance.

The film stars Buckley, Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, with Bening, Tony Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, and Oscar-winner Penélope Cruz. Maggie Gyllenhaal directs from her own screenplay and produces alongside Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren. The executive producers are Carla Raij, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz.

Other behind-the-camera creatives include director of photography Lawrence Sher, production designer Karen Murphy, editor Dylan Tichenor, music supervisor Randall Poster, composer Hildur Gudnadóttir and costume designer Sandy Powell.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.