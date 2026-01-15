Kristen Schaal to Present THE LEGEND OF CRYSTAL SHELL at SF Sketchfest

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers, What We Do in the Shadows) will present a special preview run of her new stage show, The Legend of Crystal Shell.

Written by and starring Schaal, Crystal Shell is a story about a sheltered centaur who confronts her horse dad. A dark secret will emerge during a remarkable performance of Swan Lake, danced by the courageous Crystal Shell. The one hour production co-stars John Roberts (Bob's Burgers), with music written by Schaal and Big Black Delta (full credits are below).

The Legend of Crystal Shell will debut January 30 & 31 at SF Sketchfest at BATS Bayfront Theatre, followed by February 4 & 6 at Dynasty Typewriter, in Los Angeles (7:30pm).

About Kristen Schaal

Kristen Schaal is the voice of Louise on Bob's Burgers. She earned a Lucille Lortel Award for her performance in The Coward at Lincoln Center, and on screen credits include What We Do in the Shadows, The Last Man on Earth, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Gravity Falls, 30 Rock, The Heart, She Holler, and Flight of the Conchords, among other shows. Schaal's film credits include Bill and Ted Face the Music opposite Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, as well as My Spy and its sequel opposite Dave Bautista. Her parents’ favorite is A Walk in the Woods with Robert Redford and Nick Nolte. She voices the role of “Trixie” in the Toy Story franchise, and has made numerous appearances as the “Senior Women's Correspondent” on The Daily Show. Her hour-long comedy special Live at the Fillmore is available on Comedy Central.