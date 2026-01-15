Previews: TO THE STARS at Patel Conservatory - (Theater For Young Audiences)

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On February 7-8, Patel Conservatory’s Theater for Young Audiences is preparing to debut To the Stars, a new immersive play written by Cory Kennedy Barrow and performed by student puppeteers and actors ages 14 to 18. Designed for children ages three to six but crafted to resonate with audiences of all ages, the production transforms the Shimberg Playhouse into a world where wishes glow, constellations falter, and imagination becomes a shared responsibility.

Barrow began writing the play during her Master’s program in Theatre for Youth, at a time when arts closures and defunding were reshaping the field. “I saw how the negativity of the world was starting to dim kids’ optimism and belief in their dreams, and it broke my heart,” she said.

The idea of stars overwhelmed by wishes became the seed of the story. “As a kid, wishing on a star felt magical and hopeful, and I began wondering what if wishes weren’t passive. What if hope required collaboration between the dreamer and the world around them.” The play grew into a multigenerational exploration of perseverance, community, and the power of imagination.

The development process has been deeply collaborative, with Patel Conservatory students serving as both performers and dramaturgs. “Their investment in the material often creates a powerful feedback loop,” Barrow said.

A student‑led discussion on nature and folk‑tale influences sparked insights that helped her refine emotional beats and clarify plot points. “Their insight helps me lean further into moments that carry strong emotional impact.”

Puppetry is central to the production’s aesthetic. Barrow’s lifelong love of puppets and her experience performing in Sesame Street shows at Busch Gardens shaped the choice. “I knew how accessible puppets can be for young audience members and decided to lean into that,” she said. The show’s puppets were created in partnership with MFA professor Vandy Wood and her puppetry students.

The immersive format invites children to join the Luminarian Research Society and help restore fallen stars. “I hope they leave with a sense of agency and empowerment, but more so I hope they leave just loving theatre,” Barrow said.

The script is filled with what she calls “moments of wonder,” from tactile interactions like waving colorful story scarves to create the aurora borealis to emotional moments that stunned the cast during the table read. “All the students in the room collectively gasped and fell silent because they felt the emotional impact of the moment.”

Watching teen performers bring the universe of the play to life has been one of Barrow’s greatest joys. “I love how seriously they take the art form, and how they light up when they see their peers convincingly bring an object to life,” she said.

One rehearsal moment stands out as a time‑capsule memory. After the first table read, she asked the cast what they would wish for. “I watched each cast member smile with shared responsibility and a recognition of the potential impact of their art. I was getting to see the show do exactly what I wrote it to do.”

Barrow hopes families leave the theater inspired to keep the conversation going. “I mostly hope that this show simply inspires families talk to each other and enjoy a shared experience. I hope they walk out wanting to go to the theatre together again.”

Performances of To the Stars will be held in the Shimberg Playhouse February 7 and 8, Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m., with a relaxed performance Sunday at 1 p.m. A Talk Back will follow the Saturday 4 p.m. show.