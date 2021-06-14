Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY DATING GAME on ABC - Monday, June 28, 2021

Taye Diggs, star onstage and on screen, challenges contestants to describe the word "love" without using the word "love" while Michael Bolton sings a clever rendition of "You Are So Beautiful."

Meanwhile, "Bachelor in Paradise" television personality Demi Burnett is looking for a loving companion no matter their gender. Demi tries to get to know the contestants by asking them what the sentence at the top of their dating profile would be. Michael Bolton sings "I'll Stand By You" to help the contestants predict Demi's identity.

Hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel and multiple GRAMMY®-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, "The Celebrity Dating Game" offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love.

Offering the same iconic feel as the original classic dating show, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there's a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton.