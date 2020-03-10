Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, March 12, 2020
"R.I.P. Dr. Herman" - When Carol is selected to present a case to the entire hospital, her boyfriend, Dr. Lewis (Patrick Fabian), asks her to reconsider because it could affect his chance of becoming chief of staff over Dr. Frost. Also, Dr. Frost makes a startling revelation, on the first season finale of CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, March 12 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Kelsey Grammer guest stars.
Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.
At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.
