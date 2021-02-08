Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL YOUR MOTHER on ABC - Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Jean brings THE FAMILY together for Sunday dinner and invites Jackie's older boyfriend. Meanwhile, Celia tries to prove to Freddie that Jean isn't her biggest fan. (TV-PG)

Guest starring is Tim Bagley as Hank and Eric Lopez as Victor.

"Sunday Dinner" was written by Lauren Tyler and directed by Pam Fryman.

Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

Follow "Call Your Mother" (#CallYourMother) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.