Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BROKE on CBS - Thursday, May 7, 2020

"Losing My Religion" - Jackie gets into an argument with Javier when she discovers he's been taking Sammy to church on Sundays. Also, when Elizabeth attends Luis' spin class, he gets jealous when she garners the attention of the instructor, on BROKE, Thursday, May 7 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

BROKE is a comedy about Jackie, a single suburban mother who's shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth, her sister's outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier, and Javier's fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple's money dries up.





Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.