Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, December 1, 2019

Gene auditions for a small role in a local theater production, but things backfire when he discovers that Linda actually bargained with the director to get Gene the part in the all-new "All That Gene" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Dec. 1 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-910) (TV-14 D, L)

BOB'S BURGERS returns for a landmark 10th season on FOX. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.

In addition to its 2019 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, having won the award twice, its first Emmy Award in 2014 and in 2017. The series also was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and an Annie Award this year.

Season 10 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Billy Eichner, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, George Wallace, Sharon Horgan and more.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop