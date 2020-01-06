Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, January 21, 2020
"Bad Seed" - Mike and Rio must decide on what seed they want to start growing on their farm, but Rio is distracted with her own project-getting Beau and Kay's relationship to set sail after Kay gives Beau an ultimatum that he deeply fears. Meanwhile, Jacob shadows Constance for a school project, making Rudy a nervous wreck while they discuss catching criminals, on an all-new episode of "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, JAN. 21 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.
"Bad Seed" was written by Morgan Lehmann and directed by Lennon Parham.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
