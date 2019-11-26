Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

"Goose Glazing Time" - Mike and Rio are thrilled about having their first Christmas ALONE TOGETHER as a married couple, but a wrench is thrown into their romanticized holiday plans as they are interrupted by crisis after crisis. Meanwhile, Kay invites Beau home for Christmas so that they can give Jacob a proper holiday on an all-new holiday episode of "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, DEC. 10 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.

"Goose Glazing Time" was written by Chelsea Devantez and directed by Molly McGlynn.

The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.