Cast Set for LUCKY STIFF at FIM Flint Repertory Theatre

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre and the University of Michigan-Flint Program of Theatre & Dance will present Lucky Stiff, a hilarious musical farce and the first-ever co-production between the two organizations. The production will run March 20 through April 4, 2026, at the University of Michigan-Flint Theatre.

This landmark collaboration brings together professional artists, university faculty, and student performers in a shared creative process, strengthening both professional training opportunities and Flint’s performing arts community.

“Renovations at FIM Bower Theatre forced us to reimagine the bounds of programming for Flint Rep this season. Fortunately, that encouraged us to pursue new partnerships and opportunities in our community that we might not have otherwise,” said Nicole Samsel, producing artistic director for Flint Rep. “This is a unique opportunity for both our professional actors and the UM-Flint students, especially within the context of such a fun show, and we can’t wait to invite the community in to enjoy the work when we open.”

With book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty, Lucky Stiff is based on The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo by Michael Butterworth and is directed by Stephanie Dean, with music direction by Eric Shorey and choreography by Molly Garner.

Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6 million, if he can successfully take his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo and pass him off as still living. Fail, and the fortune goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn … or worse, his uncle’s gun-toting ex. Featuring mistaken identities, six million dollars in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair, Lucky Stiff is an offbeat, laugh-out-loud murder-mystery farce from the Tony Award-winning team behind Ragtime, Once on This Island, and Anastasia.

Shelby Newport, Chair of the Department of Fine and Performing Arts at UM-Flint echoes Samsel’s enthusiasm about the partnership and the production.

“This co-production is the first large-scale collaboration of this kind, and it means a lot for UM-Flint,” said Newport, who is also the show’s Costume Designer. “Having them in our space means more opportunities for our students to witness and participate in professional theatrical work and to collaborate as equals on a large scale.”

The cast features Connor Allston as Harry Witherspoon, Mara Jill Herman as Annabel Glick, Aviva Pressman as Rita La Porta, and Henry Ballesteros as Vincent “Vinnie” Di Ruzzio. Other professional cast members include Emily Begley, Emir Garcia, Kennedy Vernengo, Antonio Vettraino, who will be joined by UM-Flint student cast members Noah Anthony, Austin Bishop, Ariel Crowder, Cassandra Justice, Claire Milton, Logan Reeves, Finn Stanley, and Morgan Wright.

