Glenn Davis, Jon Michael Hill, and Namir Smallwood to Star in Steppenwolf Theatre's WINDFALL

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has revealed the full cast for its world premiere of Windfall, a new work by Academy Award-winning ensemble member Tarell Alvin McCraney, directed by Awoye Timpo.

Windfall reunites ensemble members Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis and Jon Michael Hill, who starred in Steppenwolf’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Purpose, joined by ensemble member Namir Smallwood, direct from his Broadway turn in Bug. Rounding out the cast, Steppenwolf welcomes Esco Jouléy (Dying for Sex) and Michael Potts (The Wire, The Piano Lesson–Broadway), both in their Steppenwolf debuts.

Continuing Steppenwolf’s 50th Anniversary Season, Windfall will play April 9 – May 31, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 6 pm.

This is a story about money. Don’t let them fool you otherwise. When a father loses his child in a clash with the police, he is visited by three strangers who advise him to take the city’s cash settlement, relocate and forget his grief – or else remain, haunted by memories of the world his child fought so hard to protect. This lyrical world premiere is a vital and timely look at the spirit of activism set against the most indifferent system of them all: the almighty dollar.

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Qween Jean (Costume Design), Jason Lynch (Lighting Design), Willow James (Sound Design), Marie Ramirez Downing (Dialect and Voice Coach), Bryar Barborka (Dramaturg), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Michelle Medvin (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.