See what's coming up on the new episode!

Jan. 6, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Dre can't seem to land a good pitch now that he's moved up to general marketing at his firm and begins to DOUBT himself. Meanwhile, Bow and Ruby question the new boy Diane is dating who doesn't necessarily meet her standards. (TV-PG, L)

ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the JOHNSON family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre JOHNSON Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

Watch a preview of the new episode here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!


