Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, April 14, 2020

"Earl, Interrupted" - Dre realizes he needs to intervene when Pops starts to go overboard while partying and gambling with old friends to mask his heartbreak. Meanwhile, Bow pawns school drop-off onto Junior so that she can avoid an annoying parent on "black-ish," TUESDAY, APRIL 14 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

Guest starring is Keith David as Loose Craig, Glynn Turman as Billy Blade, and Wanda Sykes returns to her Emmy® Award-nominated role as Daphne. Matt Braunger also guest stars as Jeremy.

"Earl, Interrupted" was written by Christian Lander and directed by Pete Chatmon.

The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Gail Lerner, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.