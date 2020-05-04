Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, May 10, 2020





"315 (On with the Show: Disney/Mother's Day)" - "American Idol" gets closer to crowning the 2020 winner with an all-new episode revealing who America voted into the Top 7, SUNDAY, MAY 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. In the hybrid Disney and Mother's Day show, the remaining finalists will perform two songs each; one from the renowned Disney songbook and the second dedicated to the mother figures in their lives as a Mother's Day tribute. Season two winner, Laine Hardy, returns to perform "Life is a Highway" and share his journey after winning the show last year. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.'American Idol''s Top 11 finalists include the following:· Arthur Gunn - Wichita, KS· Dillon James - Bakersfield, CA· Francisco Martin - Daly City, CA· Grace Leer - Nashville, TN· Jonny West - Studio City, CA· Jovin Webb - Baton Rouge, LA· Julia Gargano - Staten Island, NY· Just Sam - West Hollywood, CA· Louis Knight - Narberth, PA· Makayla Phillips - Temecula, CA· Sophia James (Wackerman) - Long Beach, CAHelping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor.'American Idol' is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

