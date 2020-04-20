Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, April 26, 2020





"313 (On with the Show: Top 20 Sing for Your Vote)" - The stakes have never been higher as the Top 20 perform remotely for a spot in the Top 10 of "American Idol," SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. For the first time ever, "American Idol" reaches audiences in an all-new way, as judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, host Ryan Seacrest, in-house mentor Bobby Bones and the Top 20 contestants participate from different locations. Don't miss the remaining Idol hopefuls as they continue their journeys remotely, filming their performances on iPhones, singing their hearts out for a chance to win America's vote and ultimately the coveted season three crown! (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu."American Idol"'s Top 20 finalists include the following:Aliana Jester - Fort Walton Beach, FLArthur Gunn - Wichita, KSCyniah Elise - Jonesboro, GADeWayne Crocker Jr. - Castle Rock, CODillon James - Bakersfield, CAFaith Becnel - Luling, LAFrancisco Martin - Daly City, CAFranklin Boone - Hillsborough, NCGrace Leer - San Ramon, CAJonny West - Studio City, CAJovin Webb - Baton Rouge, LAJulia Gargano - Staten Island, NYJust Sam - Sherman Oaks, CAKimmy Gabriela - Lakeland, FLLauren Spencer-Smith - Port Alberni, British Columbia, CanadaLouis Knight - Narberth, PAMakayla Phillips - Temecula, CANick Merico - Woodland Hills, CAOlivia Ximines - Menifee, CASophia Wackerman - Long Beach, CAHelping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor."American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.