Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, May 13, 2020
"Prom" - Katie confronts a classmate's mom when she suspects Anna-Kat is being bullied at school. Meanwhile, Taylor sets out to complete the final item on her life skills checklist - teaching Greg to shoot a three-pointer - so that she can attend her senior prom. At the same time, Oliver is sympathetic when a caller at the Teen Help Line confides that no one asked her to prom on the season finale of "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
"Prom" was written by Donald Diego and directed by Melissa Kosar.
"American Housewife" was created by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and is produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
