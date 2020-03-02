Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, March 18, 2020
"A Very English Scandal" - Against Greg's wishes, Katie sets out to play match maker for British Greg (Ed Weeks). Meanwhile, Oliver goes along with a rumor at school about his sexual identity to help a classmate feel accepted on an all-new "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
Leslie Bibb and Ed Weeks guest star.
"A Very English Scandal" was written by Anthony Lombardo and directed by Ken Whittingham.
"American Housewife" was created by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and is produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
