Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, January 24, 2020

"Wildflower Girls" - Katie grows concerned when Anna-Kat is invited to join Westport's elite scout troop, The Wildflower Girls. Meanwhile, Taylor learns her Carnegie Mellon interview is scheduled with famous alumnus and Broadway star Brecken Phillips (Ian Gomez); and, Oliver befriends the school recluse, Trevor (Tenzing Norgay-Trainor), on an all-new "American Housewife," FRIDAY, JAN. 24 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.

Guest starring Ian Gomez as Brecken Phillips and Tenzing Norgay-Trainor as Trevor.

"Wildflower Girls" was written by Patrick Sheehan and directed by Chris Koch.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop